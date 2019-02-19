The number of patients waiting for hospital beds around the country has risen above 500.

According to Trolleywatch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation today, 512 people are waiting for beds this morning.

Of that total, 390 are waiting in emergency departments, while 122 are in overflow wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The hospital with most patients waiting to be admitted is University Hospital Limerick with 69.

Cork University Hospital has 52 people awaiting beds while University Hospital Galway has 43.

