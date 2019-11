Forecasters say more than 50 millimetres of rain will fall in parts of Munster today.

An orange weather warning is in place in Tipperary and Waterford until 6 o’clock this evening.

Spot flooding is also forecast in Kilkenny and Wexford, where there’s a yellow warning until the same time.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel, says a very wet day lies ahead.