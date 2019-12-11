Gardaí have arrested 301 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving since starting their Christmas Road Safety Campaign less than two weeks ago.

Since November 29, 264 drivers have been detected driving under the influence of alcohol.

Also, 37 motorists were detected driving under the influence of drugs.

There have been 136 road deaths in Ireland so far this year, an increase of eight on the same period last year.

Gardaí are asking people to be responsible and safe when driving over the Christmas period, and not to put other road users at risk.

They also asked motorists to “operate within the applicable speed limits and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”