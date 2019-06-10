More than 1,800 electric cars licensed this year

More than 1,800 new electric cars were licensed between January and May this year compared to 490 in 2018, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Last month, there was a drop of 2.5% in the number of new private cars being licensed.

The number of used and imported private cars licensed increased by 2.7% compared to the same period last year.

So far this year, a total of 73,781 new private cars were licensed which a decrease of 7% compared to 2018, while the number of used cars licensed has increased by 3.5%.

There were 35,032 new diesel cars licensed so far this year, compared to 43,987 this time last year.

Volkswagen is the most popular car, followed by Toyota and Renault.