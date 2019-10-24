JNLR listenership figures released today reveal that Beat now has more listeners tuning in weekly than ever before. 164,000 people now listen to the regional station each week.

Beat has also seen increases over the last twelve months in daily listenership, market share and on the station’s flagship morning show, Beat Breakfast.

In the station’s target demographic of 15-34 year-olds, Beat has increased its daily audience, weekly audience and market share over the past year. 73% of people aged under 35 in the South East listen to Beat every week.

The station dominates radio listening for under 35 year-olds in the South East with 58,000 listening each day – that’s more than 2FM (20,000), Today FM (16,000), Newstalk (5,000) and Radio 1 (6,000) combined!

Beat Breakfast presenter and Head of Station Sound Niall Power says “We launched an exciting new sound back in January with a new lineup across the day and we’re now starting to see the results of that with a record breaking number of people listening to Beat each week. I’m delighted to see more people joining us on Beat Breakfast each morning and the new Beat Drive with Darren Rice has also grown its audience significantly this year.”

The listenership figures cover the period from October 2018 until September 2019. The figures show that Irish radio stations consistently deliver audiences of millions to advertisers and brands. Radio continues to be the audio medium of choice for people in Ireland with a massive 85% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 7.8% own music, 5.6% Spotify and 1.1% podcasts.

Beat boss Gabrielle Cummins is Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group. She says “Radio is the only mass medium that dovetails into our busy lives. You don’t need to be sitting in front of a screen, reading a paper, concentrating on a digital display or waiting for recommendations from friends for radio advertising to be effective. Messages broadcast on radio slot neatly into our lives without imposition or causing us to adjust our behaviour. There is no fast-forward on radio, no mute or block buttons – just great ads which get into your head!”

With a sample size of more than 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland. The latest JNLR figures released today confirm the popularity of radio in Ireland with 81% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.15 million listeners.

With 3.1 million people listening to radio every day, we @ChooseRadioIE have worked with @BoysandGirlsLtd to devise this powerful ad, highlighting how creative ads can really work for your business #ChooseRadio #JNLR pic.twitter.com/2L8L6aUwhu — Choose Radio (@ChooseRadioIE) October 24, 2019

SOURCE: JNLR/IPSOS/MRBI 2019-3