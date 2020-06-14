More access to Rent Supplement to be provided to domestic violence victims 14 June 2020

New changes have been announced that'll make it easier for victims of domestic violence to access Rent Supplement. They will now be given the support for three months based on referrals from Tusla services, gardaí or the HSE. A further three-month extension may also be provided subject to a means test. After six months, victims can apply to their local authority for social housing supports, including HAP. Minister for Employment and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, says the current rules are being relaxed: "Tusla, the HSE and An Garda Síochána can make direct referrals to our department. "We will initially provide a deposit of three months rent for victims of violence and this can be extended by a further three months to give us the space to find a long-term sustainable home for these victims," she added.