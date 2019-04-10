The owner of a missing eagle owl has gotten messages from members of the public who are threatening to shoot his pet.

The owl – who goes by Tank or Owlington – has been missing from her home in Kildare since Friday.

Owner Darren Jackson says rumours of the bird attacking a child are not true – it was later confirmed a robin redbreast had landed on the baby’s pram.

Darren says rumours such as this are stirring up unnecessary fear: “News sites have made her seem like she’s some sort of deranged animal, which is not the case.

“There’s been a number of people who have sent me messages to say they’ll shoot her if they see her”, he continued. “That’s not what we want at all.”