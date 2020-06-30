Mint by Pembroke Kilkenny has been awarded the coveted All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation.

The independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses was awarded to the Marble City medispa by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is “needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure themselves by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and suppliers,” she said.

“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience.”

She continued: “The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards and promoting peer dialogue among members.