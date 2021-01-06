Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has revealed that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Twitter thread, she wrote: “I was recently tested and have received a positive result for #Covid19. In line with our HSE guidance, I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet.”

Ms McEntee, who is pregnant, said HSE information shows that pregnant women or their babies are not at greater risk if they get Covid-19.

She added: “At the same time I urge everyone to follow public health advice and stay at home. If you think you’re developing symptoms no matter how small, act as though you have Covid. We all know the seriousness of the situation. We must protect our health system and our most vulnerable.”