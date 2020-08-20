The newly appointed Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary was among 80 people to attend a golf event at a hotel in Co Galway yesterday.

That’s according to the Irish Examiner who report that the event was attended by a number of public representatives such as TDs and Senators.

The gathering would be in breach of Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government this week, that stated no formal or informal events or parties should take place.

It’s understood the table plan in the function room of The Station House Hotel in Clifden, showed ten people were to be seated together.

That’s despite restrictions stating no more than six individuals can sit at a table together.

The publication says the event was to celebrate 50 years of the ‘Oireachtas Golf Society’ and the guest-list included 82 names.

Minister Calleary confirmed his attendance at the event to The Irish Examiner, where he is said to have made a speech commemorating a deceased member of the Oireachtas.

More to follow.