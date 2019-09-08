Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe has visited the new residential development in Kilbarry, Co. Waterford.

The Kilbarry site is a development lead by Respond and is part of its National Delivery Programme with 1,086 homes currently under construction and on site.

The homes should be finished halfway through 2020 and Respond are also working with Waterford City and County Council, and other government departments on the project.

Respond say they are excited about the development and have already completed 595 dwellings to date in the Waterford City and County area, among many others across the country.

“We are building homes throughout the country for families and individuals who are in housing need, with 1,086 new homes under construction and on site nationally right now” said Niamh Randall, Head of Advocacy and Communications.

“A secure place to call home is critical to the quality of life and well being of individuals and families. We see first-hand the devastating impact of homelessness and insecure housing in our work with families and children.”