The Housing Minister is visiting Waterford’s North Quays this afternoon.

Darragh O’Brien will also meet with the Chief Executive of Waterford City & County Council to discuss housing delivery and targets.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage announced €80.6 million in Urban Regeneration and Development Funding for Waterford’s North Quays project in November.

€30 million has already been committed by the Department of Transport which will bring the total funding to €110.6 million.

The North Quays project will see an eight hectare site regenerated.

It’s expected that 1,500 new full-time jobs directly related to the construction phase will be created, with private development delivering nearly 2,300 full-time jobs by 2026 and the creation of a further 4,500 indirect jobs in the wider community.

Housing minister ⁦@DarraghOBrienTD⁩ says further announcement for the RDF should be made before Christmas in announcing the €110 million North Quays development pic.twitter.com/1Mv4kxYZbb — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) December 9, 2020