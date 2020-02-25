The IRFU has said it is seeking an “urgent meeting” with the Minister for Health over his advice about cancelling Ireland’s Six Nations match with Italy.

The union said it wants to hear the “specific reasoning behind calling for cancellation” of the game on March 7.

The IRFU issued a statement saying: “The IRFU is seeking an urgent meeting with Minister Harris as to the specific reasoning behind calling for the cancellation of the Ireland V Italy Six Nations fixture in the context of the Government’s overall travel policy to and from Italy and other affected countries.

“Until such time as the IRFU has had contact with the Minister and gets an understanding of the government’s strategic policy on travel to and from Ireland and the cancellation of mass gatherings, it is not in a position to comment further.”

EARLIER:

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that his department will recommend that the Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy be cancelled over coronavirus fears.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed that 90 suspected cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) have been tested in Ireland. All of the tests have shown that nobody has the coronavirus in Ireland.

The match is due to take place on Saturday, March 7, in Dublin.

The Health Minister told RTE news: “The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead and that it would constitute a significant risk, because a very large number of people will be travelling from what is now an affected region.

“My department will be contacting the IRFU in relation to this.

“I know when it comes to cause a great disappointment to many, but it is important to make decisions in relation to public health above and beyond all other considerations.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team have also recommended that the game be cancelled.

After its meeting today, the team has recommended: Algorithms be updated to reflect an expanded list of affected regions to include Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, four regions in northern Italy (Lombardy, Veneto Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont) alongside mainland China.

The upcoming Ireland vs Italy rugby match on Saturday, 7 March not to go ahead on public health grounds

The establishment of an expert sub-group to develop criteria for the risk assessment of other mass gatherings

Ireland’s containment strategy to transition to the isolation of suspected COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in community settings once tested

An increase in the level of public awareness campaigns at ports, airports, schools and public offices, to commence immediately

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health, said: “Having assessed recent developments in Europe and globally, Ireland remains in a Containment Phase.

However, based on European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) guidelines, the cancellation of mass gatherings in this phase is justified in exceptional circumstances, and today’s recommendation to cancel the Ireland v Italy rugby match is based on the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak in northern Italy, and the consequent risk of importation of cases into Ireland were the match to go ahead.

“Additionally, National Public Health Emergency Team has established a subgroup to develop criteria for the risk assessment of other mass gatherings. These criteria will be based on guidance from the European Centre for Disease Control and WHO.”

Turning to the subject of people returning from the affected regions in northern Italy, Dr Holohan advised: “GPs are equipped to assess each case making contact with the service and may progress the case to testing, if they deem it necessary, following risk assessment.

Anyone who has been to the affected regions in northern Italy – Lombardy, Veneto Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont – in the last 14 days and has a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties or fever should self-isolate and phone their GP immediately.

“Anyone who has travelled from the affected regions in northern Italy and has no symptoms should visit www.HSE.ie for advice.

“The most important action we can take to protect ourselves from Covid-19 is regular hand-washing and good respiratory hygiene.”

They concluded by saying that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) now rates the risk of the occurrence of similar clusters of cases in other EU countries as moderate to high.