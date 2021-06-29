Slap on the sunscreen as the South-East is expected to bask in a mini-heatwave over the next two days.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 20s over the next few days, before the weather turns later on in the week.

Sunny spells and temperatures of 24 degrees are on the cards for tomorrow and Thursday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather looks ahead to the next couple of days.

“A few lovely fine days ahead.

“Generally some good sunny spells and getting up to 24 degrees tomorrow.”

It will be short-lived though, with Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather saying rain will dampen our spirits at the weekend.

“It does look like some rain will push up from the South-West late Friday into Saturday.

“Unfortunately there will be some heavy showers on Saturday and again on Sunday.

“Temperatures still 19 (or) 20 degrees, so still quite warm, but those heavy showers at the weekend will make it tricky to organise outdoor events.”