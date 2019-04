Mild winter conditions are being blamed for a spike in the fly population.

Rentokil says it has experienced a 33% rise in call outs for infestations from January to March 2019.

They expect call out levels to increase substantially during the summer months when insects breed.

The pest control company says flies are responsible for causing the highest number of illnesses, even more than rodents and cockroaches and they can pose a serious health risk.

