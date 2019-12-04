A number of migrants were discovered on a ship that docked in Belview Port near Waterford City this evening.

Eight males were discovered by the crew in hiding on a bulk cargo ship travelling from France to Ireland.

All eight are believed to be adult males from Eastern Europe and are believed to be in good medical condition.

Garda Immigration Officers attached to Waterford Garda Station are currently dealing with the males and they will be processed under the immigration law.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all the circumstances of this incident.

