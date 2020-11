200 jobs are being created by Microsoft in Dublin.

The engineering roles will be located at its campus in Leopardstown, where its new €27m engineering hub is being opened.

The software company already employs over 600 engineers in the city.

Microsoft Ireland managing director, Cathriona Hallahan, tells us what type of positions they’ll be:

“We’re looking for engineers to fill roles like software engineering, customer engineering, data science….and they’ll be in two main teams.”