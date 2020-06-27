Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will become Taoiseach in the next hour.

He’s been nominated by TDs Norma Foley and James O’Connor at a special Dáil sitting in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

With the support of Fine Gael and the Greens the vote will pass and a new coalition government will be formed.

It’s expected that Fianna Fáil will get the Departments of Housing and Education in the new government.

That would signal possible cabinet jobs for Darragh O’Brien and Thomas Byrne.

Fine Gael is likely to get the Justice and Social Protection portfolios.

However of Micheál Martin’s family won’t be in the Convention Centre to see him elected as Taoiseach.

Due to COVID restrictions they haven’t been able to attend the Dáil sitting today.

The only member of Micheál Martin’s family present is his niece, who is based in Dublin.