Micheál Martin has been elected as the Taoiseach of Ireland.

The Fianna Fáil leader 93 votes in favour from his own party, Fine Gael, the Greens and 9 Independents.

It’s a moment that ends civil war politics in Ireland.

South-East independent TDs Matt Shanahan and Verona Murphy also voted for the deal.

There were three abstentions, one of which was Tipperary independent Matty McGrath.

The announcement was made by the Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearghail.