An independent TD claims there should be separate rules for pubs in rural and urban parts of the country.

All pubs are set to reopen on July 20 but Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday warned that could be delayed.

It follows scenes in Dublin city centre over the weekend where large crowds were filmed drinking on the streets.

Kerry deputy Michael Healy Rae says rural parts cannot be allowed suffer because of what happens in the capital.

“At the weekend, people couldn’t behave differently.

“I know there were a number of contributing factors – you had public houses who were so near to the restaurants and so near to each other and when the people came out onto the street, they were all spilling over onto each other.

“I just don’t want that perception to go around the country.

“The publicans in places like County Kerry or West Cork or up in Clare that they have to pay the price.”