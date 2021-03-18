By Dean Egan.

A Kerry TD says a suggestion to rename The Kerryman newspaper is political correctness gone mad.

Junior Minister for Inclusion Josephea Madigan has called for the end of gendered titles such as ‘chairman’ and ‘spokesman’.

She also believes the Kerryman newspaper should consider a change of a title.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae says Government Ministers should have better things to be worrying about:

“The next thing we’ll have to do so is the Ceann Comhairle of the Dail, that title should change.”

“The manhole in the ground, by the local authority, should be called a persons hole.”

“The Kerryman newspaper should be called the Kerry Person, this is absolute balderdash.”