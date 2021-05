By Dean Egan.

A meteor shower will light up the skies over Ireland tonight.

The celestial event always appears above the northern hemisphere in late April or early May – with tonight expected to be the best night for viewing.

Stargazers will be able to see between 10 and 20 stars per hour and the meteor shower is expected to be the most visible around midnight.

The event is a result of the famous Halley’s comet’s orbit colliding with the Earth’s atmosphere – leading to the debris.