Despite the murky weather, there are still hopes that people in the South East will get a glimpse at a rare phenomenon under the stars.

Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford will host a stargazing night this Saturday evening, which will see the Perseid Meteor Showers zoom past the venue where people can spectate the stars.

Covid guidelines will apply, but you don’t need a digital covid cert to attend the event.

Speaking to Beat News, Estate Manager at Mount Congreve, Ray Sinnott says places are limited due to the pandemic:

“There’s plenty of space out there, we’ll have a café open for people to get a hot drink but we do recommend that you bring a blanket.

“We have our own system for contact tracing because people are booking online, so we can contact people.

“I think common sense needs to be applied by everyone, we apply that here and our visitors apply that here

“So we’re not going to be asking anyone for a certificate or anything like that.”