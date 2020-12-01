Digital Desk Staff

Met Éireann has issued an advisory notice, warning of a short cold snap later this week.

The forecaster says temperatures around the country will drop suddenly from tomorrow until Friday.

‘Sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches’ are expected, accompanied by wintry showers.

Weather Advisory for Ireland. Much colder for the rest of the week, with sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches. Some wintry showers too. Valid: 16:00 Wednesday 02/12/2020 to 23:59 Friday 04/12/2020 pic.twitter.com/Ju6kATGH0c — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 1, 2020

The advisory notice comes into effect from 4pm on Wednesday, lasting until midnight on Friday.

Motorists are urged to allow for longer commute times due to the possibility of icy roads and to keep a safe distance from the car in front.