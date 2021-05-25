By Dean Egan.

Temperatures are set to sore this weekend, with highs of 21 degrees forecast for Sunday.

Met Eireann say that early indications show a dry and sunny weekend with light northerly breezes.

Before that, it will be a changeable couple of days with some passing showers with highest temperatures due to increase steadily from 16 degrees today to 20 degrees by the weekend.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it will be warm this weekend but not necessarily sunny:

“We could see temperatures hitting 20 degrees, or even slightly above 20 degrees.”

“It will also be hopefully mainly dry, the amount of sunshine is uncertain, but we would be hoping for some bright spells especially in the East.”