By Cillian Doyle.

A nationwide status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for tomorrow.

Met Eireann says thundery spells of rain will fall between 6am and 7pm.

There will be a risk of lightning and local hail at times.

The national forecaster is warning that this could lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Thunderstorm warning in place across Ireland tomorrow ⚠️ Thundery spells of rain are expected along with lightning and hail ⛈️ Risk of flooding & tricky driving conditions ⚠️🚗⛈️ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 4, 2021