Met Eireann has this evening issued a weather advisory for Waterford, Wexford and Cork.

The forecaster warns that a combination of high tides, along with “appreciable but generall sub-warning” levels of wind and rain, will produce localised impacts along the south coast on Tuesday.

The weather advisory is valid from 3am until 8pm tomorrow.


Heavy rainfall is expected across the region early on Tuesday as the remains of Storm Sebastian tracks close to Ireland.

Sebastian is the Atlantic’s 18th named storm of 2019.

Share it: