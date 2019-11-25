Met Eireann has this evening issued a weather advisory for Waterford, Wexford and Cork.

The forecaster warns that a combination of high tides, along with “appreciable but generall sub-warning” levels of wind and rain, will produce localised impacts along the south coast on Tuesday.

The weather advisory is valid from 3am until 8pm tomorrow.

Valid Tues 3am to 8pm pic.twitter.com/k76Ad3hg98 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 25, 2019

Heavy rainfall is expected across the region early on Tuesday as the remains of Storm Sebastian tracks close to Ireland.

Maximum wind gusts for the same time as center of the remains of #Sebastien tracks close to the South coast. pic.twitter.com/guLoZeJcFb — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 25, 2019

Sebastian is the Atlantic’s 18th named storm of 2019.