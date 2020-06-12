Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for the South East this weekend.

The forecaster warns that there will be prolonged thundery downpours this weekend, mostly affecting Munster and south Leinster on Saturday afternoon and evening.

These thundery downpours will become widespread on Sunday afternoon and evening, with a risk of spot flooding.

The weather advisory is valid from 12 noon on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

