By Dean Egan.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for this afternoon.

Kilkenny and Tipperary in the South East are included in the warning, along with 12 other counties.

It is valid from 2pm this afternoon until 10pm tonight.

Level: Yellow

Type: Thunderstorm

Risk of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with risk of hail and spot flooding.

Affected Regions: Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Westmeath pic.twitter.com/rYEDxBBIot — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 3, 2021