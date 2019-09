Met Eireann has today issued a Status Yellow Thunder warning for Leinster, Waterford and Monaghan.

The forecaster warns that localised thunderstorms are expected today and tonight which will bring short duration heavy rainfall and the risk of spot flooding.

The warning is valid from 11am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday morning.

Lightning captured to the East of Waterford City in the last few minutes pic.twitter.com/2SZVUGs9wZ — Waterford Weather (@waterfdweather) September 21, 2019