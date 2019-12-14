Met Eireann has issud a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for the entire country.

The forecaster warns that wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with localized accumulations, especially on high ground.

There is also a warning of icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

The warning is valid until 11am on Sunday morning.

Snow/Ice Warning for Ireland.

Status Yellow.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said wintry showers will continue for the next 24 hours.

Mr Martin said: “We’re in a cold snap of weather now for this weekend. Very cold polar maritime air has moved in from the Atlantic with origins from Greenland and really we are expecting in the showery set-up to continue through today and tomorrow.

“So the Status Yellow warning is for wintry showers, primarily for high ground, but the lower levels, at times, could have falls of snow with the risk of some slight accumulations.”