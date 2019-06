Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Waterford.

The forecaster warns that persistant, and at times, heavy rain during Sunday will lead to accumulations between 25 and 40mm.

Met Eireann says there is potential for this warning to be extended to include other counties.

The Status Yellow Alert is valid from 5am until 9pm on Sunday.

National Warning

Status Yellow – Rainfall warning for Waterford pic.twitter.com/48icWSpcDA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 22, 2019