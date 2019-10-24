Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Waterford and Wexford.

The forecaster warns that heavy thundery rain is expected at times on Friday with accumulations of 30mm in places. Some spot flooding is expected.

The weather warning is valid from 10am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

Valid from 10:00 Friday, 25-Oct-2019 until 06:00 Saturday, 26-Oct-2019 pic.twitter.com/Wft35sknUC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 24, 2019

A Status Yellow alert is issued for weather that does not pose a threat to the general population but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.