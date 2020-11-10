Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

The warning is valid from 5am on Wednesday morning until 5pm in the afternoon.

Met Éireann said between 25 and 35mm of rainfall is expected and it will lead to flooding, reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Status Yellow – Rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary View warnings here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt. Click/tap on each day to view the warnings active for that day.

Forecast here : https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/91V0rlKmqA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 10, 2020

Weather warnings are also in place for some western counties tonight.