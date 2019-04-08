Met Eireann has this evening issued a Status Orange Fog Alert for most of the country.

The forecaster warns that mist will thicken into fog overnight and will be dense at times.

The warning covers counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Clare, Cork and Limerick.

The alert is valid from midnight tonight until 8am tomorrow morning.

Fog Warning issued

Status: Orange

Valid: 00:01 to 08:00am Tue, 09- Apr- 2019https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 8, 2019

