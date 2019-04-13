Met Eireann has this evening issued a Status Orange Alert for Waterford and Cork.

The forecaster warns that a spell of heavy rain through Saturday night and Sunday followed by a second spell of heavy rain later on Sunday night and Monday will give large rainfall amounts.

Flooding and hazardous driving conditions are expected in many areas. Rainfall amounts will be highest along the south coast and in mountainous areas.

The warning is valid from 6pm this evening until 6pm on Monday.

A Status Orange Alert is issued for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas and implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Alert for Tipperary, Kilkenny, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Connacht.

