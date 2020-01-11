Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind Warning for Waterford and Wexford on Monday.

Storm Brendan will track to the northwest of the country and the national forecaster has issued a number of warnings.

The Status Orange alert applies to Waterford, Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick and is valid from 7am until 3pm on Monday.

Met Eireann warns that there is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon.

A separate Orange alert is in place on Monday for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Eireann has also issued a national advisory warning of a period of unsettled weather until Thursday night.

Weather Advisory for Ireland Valid from 00:01 Mon, 13-Jan-2020

Valid until 23:59 Thu, 16-Jan-2020 pic.twitter.com/3aIGLxme3h — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2020