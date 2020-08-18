Met Eireann has tonight issued a Status Orange Wind Warning as Storm Ellen is expected to hit Ireland on Wednesday night.

The forecaster says that Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Heavy rain is also expected to bring a risk of flooding.

The Status Orange Alert applies to Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. A Status Yellow Alert is in place for all other counties.

The latest ECWMF is rather crazy! Need to look at higher resolution charts but I suspect this is going to grab the headlines🙈 pic.twitter.com/DKBPrvZGsg — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 18, 2020

Met Eireann also warns that due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds, there is a potential risk of coastal flooding.

The Status Orange weather warning will be in place from 9pm on Wednesday until 12 noon on Thursday, while the Status Yellow alert will remain in place until midnight.

It comes after days of heavy rainfall in some parts of the country, with floods causing damage to roads and property in Co Cork over the weekend.