Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Waterford and Wexford.

More bad weather is on the way on Thursday for the region with wet and windy weather expected.

The forecaster says that winds will gust 90 to 110 km/hr and there is a risk of coastal flooding with the current high tides.

The weather warning is valid from 2am until 2pm tomorrow.

As expected new warning issued: Status Yellow – Wind warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford South to Southeast winds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest on coasts and hills. Risk of coastal flooding around period of high tides. Valid: Thursday 02:00 to 14:00 pic.twitter.com/RIoKxZQqAx — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 15, 2020