Met Eireann has issued another Low Temperature/Ice Alert covering all of Leinster & Munster.

The forecaster warns that temperatures will fall to minus 3 or minus 4 degrees tonight. It is expected to be coldest around dawn and will stay below freezing until mid-morning on Sunday.

The weather alert is valid from 9pm this evening until 11am on Sunday.

