A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for the South East region.

Met Éireann says rain will move in from the south this afternoon, with up to 35 millimetres expected.

The warning is in place from 3 o’clock this afternoon until 6am tomorrow.

Other counties included in the warning include Cork, Dublin, Wicklow and Limerick.

Valid 3pm Tues to 6am Wedhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 5, 2019

A Status Yellow marine warning is also in place for parts with gale force winds expected along the south Irish Sea.

The calm before the deluge! Beautiful sunshine over many parts but heavy rain on its way later. pic.twitter.com/jgisMmQBRZ — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 5, 2019

Meteorologist Harm Luijkx says heavy spells can be expected throughout the evening:

“Another band of heavy rain will move up from the south… It will start in the late afternoon and will be heavy in the evening and early tonight before clearing early tomorrow morning.”

