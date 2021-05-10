By Robbie Byrne

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for three South East counties.

Tipperary, Kilkenny, and Carlow are among the thirteen counties nationwide to be affected.

The warning comes into immediate effect and will remain active until 8 pm tonight (Monday, May 10).

⚠️Status Yellow – Thunderstorm warning ⚠️

For Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan & Tipperary

Thundery showers with hail & heavy downpours will bring the risk of spot flooding

Valid:Now until 20:00 10/05/2021

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/FVMiX6aRkl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 10, 2021

The national weather forecaster says that “thundery showers” are to be expected this afternoon and evening “with hail and heavy downpours bringing the risk of spot flooding.”

In addition to the thunderstorm warning, there is a Status Yellow small craft warning in place from Hook Head in Co. Wexford to Fair Head in Co. Antrim.

Photo by Ayu Shakya from Pexels