A status yellow thunder warning has been issued for Munster.

Met Éireann says it will be in place until 10 pm tonight.

The forecaster is also predicting lightning and local downpours for the region.

Thunderstorm warning has been issued Status: Yellow Location: Munster Valid: Until 10pm tonight pic.twitter.com/kE1ppHVYSs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 9, 2020