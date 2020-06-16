Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunder warning for the entire South East.

The warning came into effect at 7 am this morning and runs until 9 pm tonight.

Hail is also expected to fall across the region.

The latest AROME charts show that heaviest of the hail and thunder is likely to hit the South East between 2 pm and 4 pm and again between 10 pm and 12 am, however, some areas could escape entirely.


On issuing the warning, Met Éireann stated: “Thunderstorms with hail expected again today mainly in parts of east Munster and Leinster giving severe downpours in places with some surface flooding.”

Share it: