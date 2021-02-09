By Robbie Byrne

Met Éireann have issued a weather warning for all five South East counties.

The yellow snow/ice warning will come into effect from 8 am on Thursday, February 11th and will run for a full 24 hours until 8 am on Friday, February 12th.

Met Éireann says a band of snow and sleet will spread northeastwards over the region during Thursday, resulting in snow accumulations of up to 5 cm or more on higher ground.

Met Éireann have now issued a status yellow warning for the entire country for snowfall on Thursday and early Friday. Up to 5cm is possible widely but higher accumulations possible in some areas. Turning to rain in the West and South. More updates later. pic.twitter.com/a6cf6iYqiU — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 9, 2021

The forecaster predicts this snow and sleet will then transition to rain along southern counties later on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Meanwhile, weather experts are predicting it will stay bitterly cold over the next few days with lows of -5C possible tonight – but the current Baltic blast may not be as cold or widespread as initially feared.

Taking to Twitter earlier this morning, Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly noted that current snow forecasts have scaled back somewhat from previous models: “Latest snow depth charts forecast for Friday morning also showing less snow than previous models but still widespread snow for a time Thursday into Friday. Still outside the timeframe of high-resolution models though.”

Latest snow depth chart forecast for Friday morning also showing less snow than previous models but still widespread snow for a time Thursday into Friday. Still outside the timeframe of high resolution models though. pic.twitter.com/XGWh4vPAdW — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 9, 2021