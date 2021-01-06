Met Éireann has issued two separate weather warnings for snow, ice and low temperatures for the entire South East.

From 11 o’clock tonight a snow/ice warning will come in to effect for the South East as a band of rain turns to snow as it moves down across the country.

Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for Ireland Snow and ice will lead to treacherous conditions.

Some accumulations possible. Valid: 23:00 Wednesday 06/01/2021 to 11:00 Thursday 07/01/2021 For more information on warnings and advisories:https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/CspxQJp3uP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 6, 2021



A status yellow low temperature and ice alert will also kick in at 8 pm, with temperatures set to dip to lows of minus four degrees celsius.

Met Éireann says this could lead to treacherous conditions while driving or on foot.

Both warnings are extended to all 26 counties. The alerts will remain in place until Thursday morning at 10am.