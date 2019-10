Met Eireann have issued a warning of heavy rainfall for most of the country tonight.

The Status Yellow Rainfall warning applies to Munster, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

The forecasters predict heavy rainfall for around 30 hours from 6pm this evening to midnight tomorrow night.

They said the heavy downpours could cause flooding on already saturated or waterlogged ground.