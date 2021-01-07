A status yellow low-temperature warning has been issued for the South East again tonight.

It will come into effect from 5pm and run until 11 am tomorrow morning.

Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland. Valid: from 17:00 Thursday 07/01/2021 to 11:00 Friday 08/01/2021 Issued: 11:00 Thursday 07/01/2021 pic.twitter.com/ZJZuSHtkgA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2021



Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures to reach as low as minus four in parts with ice to form on untreated surfaces.