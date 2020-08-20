Met Éireann has issued a fresh nationwide Status Yellow rainfall weather warning this morning.

The alert is for heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms and will remain valid from 9am this morning to 5 am Friday.

The warning comes after 194,000 homes woke up to no power this morning following damage caused by Storm Ellen overnight.

New warning issued:

Status Yellow – Rainfall warning for Ireland Met Éireann Weather Warning Heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding at times today and tonight. Valid: 09:00 Thursday 20/08/2020 to 05:00 Friday 21/08/2020 pic.twitter.com/l0K579S74J — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 20, 2020



Severe flooding has been reported in West Cork with fallen trees and debris across the country.

In Tipperary, part of the roof blew off the Regal Centre in Clonmel, footage of which can be seen below…

Part of the roof of the Regal Centre in Clonmel, Tipperary blew off late last night. Full #StormEllen coverage: https://t.co/ZfaZzxM2vq pic.twitter.com/05BvG6vimt — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 20, 2020

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says it’s the worst weather since Storm Ophelia, which claimed three lives in 2017.

“Certainly this storm ranks pretty evenly with Storm Ophelia,” he said. “Some parts of the country have seen gusts of wind in the past few hours that have even exceeded the levels that were recorded during Storm Ophelia and of course the damage to power supplies is of a similar nature.”