Met Éireann has issued a fresh nationwide Status Yellow rainfall weather warning this morning.

The alert is for heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms and will remain valid from 9am this morning to 5 am Friday.

The warning comes after 194,000 homes woke up to no power this morning following damage caused by Storm Ellen overnight.


Severe flooding has been reported in West Cork with fallen trees and debris across the country.


In Tipperary, part of the roof blew off the Regal Centre in Clonmel, footage of which can be seen below…

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says it’s the worst weather since Storm Ophelia, which claimed three lives in 2017.

“Certainly this storm ranks pretty evenly with Storm Ophelia,” he said. “Some parts of the country have seen gusts of wind in the past few hours that have even exceeded the levels that were recorded during Storm Ophelia and of course the damage to power supplies is of a similar nature.”

