Ireland is set to experience “above average” temperatures as the month of March draws to a close, with highs of up to 18 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann confirmed that an air temperature high of 17.5 degrees had already been recorded on Monday at Pheonix Park, Dublin.

The national forecaster said Tuesday would bring similarly high temperatures, as a mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine is expected.

Highest temperature of 15 to 18 degrees will be seen over Munster and Leinster, while highs of 13 to 16 degrees will be seen over Connacht and Ulster.

It will be cloudier in the northwest and along south coasts, with isolated patches of drizzle in the northwest.

The highest air temperature 📈 recorded so far today at one of our weather stations was 17.5C 🌡️ in the Phoenix Park! Temperatures tomorrow will be above average for many areas once again. Here are the average maximum & minimum air temperatures for March and April. pic.twitter.com/86R4PkzK4V — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 29, 2021

According to Met Éireann’s latest forecast, Wednesday will be much cooler with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, however, it will be a degree or two warmer in the southeast.

The day will be mostly cloudy, with the best of any bright spells in the southeast.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the northwest will persist through the morning and gradually break up during the afternoon, with just occasional patchy rain and drizzle elsewhere.

Higher temperatures will return in some parts on Thursday which will be dry “with good sunny spells and some passing clouds.”

Highs of 14 to 17 degrees are forecast for the southwest, though more generally temperatures will see highs no more than 10 to 13 degrees.

Friday will continue similarly as a dry day with good sunny spells, though it will be cloudier at times over the northern half of the country.

Highest temperatures will see nine to 13 degrees, with it coolest in the north and along eastern coasts.